French bulldog Bruno, one of two puppies stolen at gunpoint in DC, remains missing

A Westminster woman offered a $5,000 reward for the return of her beloved French bulldog puppy Brioche, who was snatched out of her yard in broad daylight.Darlene Burton is desperate to have her 11-month-old puppy Brioche returned after he was taken from her front yard Monday. She says she had just come home from work that evening and let the puppy out into the yard to do his business as she got his water bowl ready.But when she stopped hearing Brioche's characteristic shuffle behind the white picket fence, she knew instantly something was wrong."I was in panic mode," she said.After...

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO