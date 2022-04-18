ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still...

www.bbc.com

360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
The Weather Channel

South Africa Floods Kill More Than 300 (PHOTOS)

More than 340 deaths have been confirmed amid widespread flooding that struck parts of South Africa, including the Durban area, this week. Homes have been destroyed, other buildings have collapsed and infrastructure was wiped out by the flooding and landslides triggered by days of rain in the country's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, according to the Associated Press. Areas that saw some of the worst flooding reported a month's worth of rain in just one day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Rescuers search through rubble as death toll from South Africa flooding nears 450

The death toll from flooding in South Africa that began last week has reached 443 with around four dozen people still missing, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Heavy rains in the country's KwaZulu-Natal province on Sunday after heavy rains caused floods and mudslides that devastated slums made up of cobbled-together "informal dwellings." Thousands of people have been left homeless after the flooding destroyed buildings and disrupted power and water services.
ENVIRONMENT
Kisha Walker

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwazulu Natal#Rescue Team#Climate Change#Kwazulu
