WLOS (( WCU ATHLETICS)) -- Western Carolina nearly erased all of an early six-run deficit on Saturday afternoon, clawing back to within a run at 6-5 through six complete in the series rubber match against Samford. However, the Bulldogs closed with a strong final third of the game for a third consecutive day by outscoring the Catamounts 11-1 over the final three innings to claim the finale and the series 17-6 at Childress Field / Hennon Stadium.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO