Cubs host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (5-4) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-4)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -147, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to open a three-game series.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.87 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays slugged .429 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.