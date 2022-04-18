ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox visit the Guardians to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, White Sox -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.5 in the 2021 season.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .256.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

