WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has new deadlines for registering to vote and to request a mail-in ballot, after the state’s highest court moved the state’s primary to July 19, the state elections administrator announced Monday. Linda Lamone announced that the deadline to register to vote is June 28. The new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12 for voters who want to receive their ballot in the mail. Early voting will now start on July 7 and end on July 14 , including the Saturday and Sunday. Lamone said in a news release that the state elections board continues to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO