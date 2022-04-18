WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary

TRUMBULL — Republicans running for state and federal office think this might be their year for a series of major victories. Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, said he and his choice for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Laura Devlin, have a terrific shot at winning the state’s top spots. But he said Republicans need to show they can do four things to ensure victory: restore faith in government; increase public safety; make Connecticut more affordable; and give parents a greater say in what their children are taught in schools.

1 DAY AGO