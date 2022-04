Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist of Sacramento rock band Dance Gavin Dance, has died.His death was announced on social media by his band, who said they are “absolutely devastated” by the “untimely loss” of their friend and bandmate on 13 April. The cause of death has not been disclosed.Feerick, who is believed to have been in his thirties, initially joined the band in 2009 as a touring member before leaving in 2010. He then rejoined in 2012 and has played on each of the group’s albums since then, the most recent being 2020’s Afterburner.He also performed on the band’s recent...

