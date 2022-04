Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: J. Miles Dale, the Oscar-winning producer of The Shape of Water and an Oscar nominee for Nightmare Alley, has formed a creative partnership with Netflix. Dale will produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal via his Demilo Films banner. Dale’s currently an executive producer and co-showrunner on the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and also executive producer on the Netflix series Sex/Life. “Having just produced two series on the TV side at Netflix, I’m beyond excited to begin this new adventure with the feature film team,” Dale said. “I enjoyed...

