Captured: Suspect who shot Arizona police officer has been detained following manhunt

By Lawrence Richard
 2 days ago

A manhunt for a suspect involved in the shooting of an Arizona police officer has ended as authorities apprehended the individual, officials said. Nicholas Cowan, 35, was captured Sunday evening, just days after he is believed to have shot a Phoenix police officer Thursday, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association...

#Shooting#Manhunt#Fox 10#Phoenix Pd#Phoenixpolice
