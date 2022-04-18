ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renforth's Newly Completed Airborne Mag and EM Survey Delineates Magnetic ~20km Victoria Structure with Co-Incident EM Anomalies

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. RFR RFR RFHRF (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the...

