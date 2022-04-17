ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Defeats Kansas to win Series

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4QJP_0fCHR72A00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor Baseball (18-17, 4-8) clinched the series over Kansas (14-20, 2-7) with a 6-5 win on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

Seventh-inning home runs from Jack Pineda and Kyle Nevin proved to be clutch and decisive as the Bears claimed the one-run victory over the Jayhawks.

KU jumped out to an early 2-0 lead behind a solo home run and an RBI single in the top of the third inning, but BU responded in the bottom half with a run-scoring single from Tre Richardson. Pineda also scored on a wild pitch to tie the tally at 2-2 entering the fourth.

An RBI knock in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the fifth gave Kansas a 4-2 lead through four and a half frames, but Nevin drove in Richardson with a sacrifice fly of his own in the bottom of the fifth to pull the Bears within one.

Then in the sixth, Harrison Caley came up with a clutch, two-out RBI single to score Chase Wehsener and knot the game at 4-4. Pineda poked a go-ahead homer off the left field foul pole in the bottom of the seventh, and two batters later Nevin blasted what wound up as the game-winning solo shot to left-center.

With a 6-4 lead, Matt Voelker was able to work out of trouble, only allowing one run in the top of the eighth as part of his 2.2 innings of solid relief. After striking out each of the first two Jayhawks in the ninth, the senior lefty turned the ball over to Chandler Freeman, who recorded his first-career save to seal the win.

NOTES

• Baylor claimed its first series win in Big 12 play of 2022.

• BU improves to 61-23 all-time against KU, including a 13-6 mark against the Jayhawks under seventh-year head coach Steve Rodriguez.

• Baylor didn’t commit an error or walk a batter in the entire three-game series against Kansas.

• Baylor hit five home runs on the weekend, its most in a three-game series this year.

• BU recorded double-digit hits for the 14 th time this season with 10 on the day.

• With five extra-base hits, the Bears extended their streak to 14 games in a row with at least one XBH.

• The Bears have tallied two or more XBH in each of their last four games and five of their last six.

• All nine starters recorded a hit in back-to-back days.

• Tre Richardson extended his career-high on-base streak to 26 games.

• Jared McKenzie extended his career-high on-base streak to 22 games.

• Jack Pineda extended his on-base streak to 18 games

• Pineda has scored at least one run in each of his last 13 games.

• Chase Wehsener recorded his 10 th multi-hit game of 2022.

• Kyle Nevin collected his 12 th multi-RBI game of the year.

• Matt Voelker notched a season-high four strikeouts.

• Chandler Freeman picked up his first-career save.

STAT OF THE GAME

0 – Baylor finished off the series win with zero walks or errors over each of the three games against the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball picks up walk off win over UTSA

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team left it late on Tuesday, but eventually pulled out the win as the Bears walked off against UTSA in a 3-2 victory. Baylor fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, but responded quickly with a run in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1 The Bears then […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 10 South Dakota Upsets No. 2 Baylor 61-47

WACO, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team played South Dakota in the round of 32, and the Coyotes opened the game on an 11-0 run. Baylor scored 4 points in the first quarter, marking their lowest scoring output in a quarter all season. Heading into the half, the Bears trailed 34-23 and Baylor kept chipping […]
BASKETBALL
FOX 44 News

Flo Thamba to return to Baylor for another season

WACO, TX — Baylor big man Flo Thamba will be back for his fifth season with the Bears, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Thama has been a key piece in the middle for Baylor, especially the past two seasons, as he’s become an every game starter for the Bears. This past season, Thamba averaged […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Men’s Basketball makes staff additions and promotions

WACO, TX — Following the departure of Jerome Tang to Kansas State, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team has made an addition to the staff, along with several promotions to fill the role. To begin with, Baylor hired former standout Tweety Carter as the program’s new Director of Player Development. Carter played in 131 games under […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball cancels game against Texas State

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team’s Tuesday night game against Texas State was canceled due to severe weather in the area. First pitch in the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 pm, but it started in a weather delay, before ultimately being canceled within the hour. Next up for the Bears is […]
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rodriguez
Person
Homer
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Kendall Brown declares for the NBA Draft

WACO, TX — Baylor freshman standout Kendall Brown will be taking his talents to the next level, as he announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. This past season, the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year did a little bit of everything for the Bears, as he averaged 9.7 […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Fox 44#Baylor Baseball#Jayhawks
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball run rules Lamar for midweek win

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team is back above .500 on the season as the Bears pick up an 8-0 run rule victory over Lamar in five innings on Wednesday. Dariana Orme was nearly unhittable on the mound for the Bears, as she struck out the first six batters she faced on […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball blows out ETSU in game one of weekend series

WACO, TX — It wasn’t the usual Big 12 weekend series that Baylor is used to playing this time of the year, but the Bears came to play regardless as they raced past East Tennessee State 15-1. Baylor actually trailed 1-0 in the game, but after taking a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball races past UT Arlington

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9. Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to […]
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball sweeps doubleheader against Tarleton State

WACO, TX — It was a 2-0 night on the softball diamond for the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, as they swept Tarleton State in a midweek doubleheader. In game one, Baylor built a 5-0 lead, and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 victory. Then, in game two, the score was close heading […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor announces 10-year contract extension for Mack Rhoades

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor announced that it had agreed to a 10-year contract extension with athletic director Mack Rhoades. In the release, Baylor said that the extension would allow Rhoades to “complete his career at Baylor.” Rhoades came to Baylor in 2016, and was most recently chosen as the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

237
Followers
331
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy