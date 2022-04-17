Baylor Defeats Kansas to win Series

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor Baseball (18-17, 4-8) clinched the series over Kansas (14-20, 2-7) with a 6-5 win on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.



Seventh-inning home runs from Jack Pineda and Kyle Nevin proved to be clutch and decisive as the Bears claimed the one-run victory over the Jayhawks.



KU jumped out to an early 2-0 lead behind a solo home run and an RBI single in the top of the third inning, but BU responded in the bottom half with a run-scoring single from Tre Richardson. Pineda also scored on a wild pitch to tie the tally at 2-2 entering the fourth.



An RBI knock in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the fifth gave Kansas a 4-2 lead through four and a half frames, but Nevin drove in Richardson with a sacrifice fly of his own in the bottom of the fifth to pull the Bears within one.



Then in the sixth, Harrison Caley came up with a clutch, two-out RBI single to score Chase Wehsener and knot the game at 4-4. Pineda poked a go-ahead homer off the left field foul pole in the bottom of the seventh, and two batters later Nevin blasted what wound up as the game-winning solo shot to left-center.



With a 6-4 lead, Matt Voelker was able to work out of trouble, only allowing one run in the top of the eighth as part of his 2.2 innings of solid relief. After striking out each of the first two Jayhawks in the ninth, the senior lefty turned the ball over to Chandler Freeman, who recorded his first-career save to seal the win.



NOTES

• Baylor claimed its first series win in Big 12 play of 2022.

• BU improves to 61-23 all-time against KU, including a 13-6 mark against the Jayhawks under seventh-year head coach Steve Rodriguez.

• Baylor didn’t commit an error or walk a batter in the entire three-game series against Kansas.

• Baylor hit five home runs on the weekend, its most in a three-game series this year.

• BU recorded double-digit hits for the 14 th time this season with 10 on the day.

• With five extra-base hits, the Bears extended their streak to 14 games in a row with at least one XBH.

• The Bears have tallied two or more XBH in each of their last four games and five of their last six.

• All nine starters recorded a hit in back-to-back days.

• Tre Richardson extended his career-high on-base streak to 26 games.

• Jared McKenzie extended his career-high on-base streak to 22 games.

• Jack Pineda extended his on-base streak to 18 games

• Pineda has scored at least one run in each of his last 13 games.

• Chase Wehsener recorded his 10 th multi-hit game of 2022.

• Kyle Nevin collected his 12 th multi-RBI game of the year.

• Matt Voelker notched a season-high four strikeouts.

• Chandler Freeman picked up his first-career save.

STAT OF THE GAME

0 – Baylor finished off the series win with zero walks or errors over each of the three games against the Jayhawks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.