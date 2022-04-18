ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Florida plays New York, aims for 5th straight road win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Florida Panthers (54-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (35-31-9, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits New York trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Islanders are 22-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Panthers are 33-7-3 against conference opponents. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 99 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Florida won 6-1. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-21 in 71 games this season. Kyle Palmieri has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 108 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 78 assists for the Panthers. Gustav Forsling has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging 5.3 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Playoff Clinching Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Elmont, NY
City
Sunrise, FL
Elmont, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Minnesota takes on Vancouver, looks for 4th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (38-28-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (48-21-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Vancouver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Wild are 25-16-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by...
NHL
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Penguins after overtime win

Boston Bruins (47-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (43-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Boston after the Bruins knocked off St. Louis 3-2 in overtime. The Penguins are 25-15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Flyers face the Canadiens on 6-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-46-11, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its six-game slide when the Flyers take on Montreal. The Canadiens are 13-28-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Radko Gudas
Person
Scott Mayfield
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Islanders prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/19/2022

The Florida Panthers are the hottest team in the NHL right now. But even with a secured spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they still have a reason to keep on collecting victories, as they are still neck-and-neck with the Colorado Avalanche for the best regular-season record with only a handful of games remaining before the postseason. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have just struck out of the race for a playoffs seat, but that doesn’t mean they’ll just make things easy for the Panthers later tonight at home. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Panthers-Islanders prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
SUNRISE, FL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

April 20 - Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and slid the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Lose Late Lead in OT Loss to Panthers

The New York Islanders fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Sebastian Aho and JG Pageau scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to counteract Aleksander Barkov's third-career hat trick, which powered the Panthers to their 11th straight win. ISLES LOSE...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Jets drop third straight with shutout loss in New York

NEW YORK - A third straight loss on a four-game road trip for the Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) left Pierre-Luc Dubois frustrated on Tuesday night. But it wasn't just the 3-0 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers that had Dubois searching for words after the game. It wasn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Golden State visits Denver with 2-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 224. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy