Florida plays New York, aims for 5th straight road win

Florida Panthers (54-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (35-31-9, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits New York trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Islanders are 22-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Panthers are 33-7-3 against conference opponents. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 99 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Florida won 6-1. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-21 in 71 games this season. Kyle Palmieri has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 108 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 78 assists for the Panthers. Gustav Forsling has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging 5.3 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.