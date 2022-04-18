Compensation Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.21 billion | Pricing Strategies to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The voice evacuation systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The voice evacuation systems market is set to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
