Compensation Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.21 billion | Pricing Strategies to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor farming technologies market size is expected to increase by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.93% according to the latest research report from Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The Netherlands is the key market for indoor farming technologies in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The increase in levels of surface pollution, groundwater issues, loss of biodiversity, soil erosion, and risks to human health due to the use of insecticides will facilitate the indoor farming technologies market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO