ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Towns and the Timberwolves visit Memphis with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 241.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards, while Ja Morant scored 32 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 57.5 points in the paint. Morant leads the Grizzlies with 16.6.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.9% and averaging 24.6 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 bold predictions for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a shock for most, as the Grizzlies had a great season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 56 wins. That is not a knock on the Timberwolves, who also had a good year, but everyone was expecting the Grizzlies to take Game 1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota, Memphis square off with series tied 1-1

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2; over/under is 238.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for game three of the Western Conference first round...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Killian Tillie
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Anthony Edwards
The Associated Press

Jazz, Mavericks square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 210.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks beat the Jazz 110-104 in the last meeting. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 41 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant heads to locker room with leg injury after painful hit from Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was forced to head to the locker room in the third period of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being on the receiving end of a massive hit from Karl-Anthony Towns. Morant looked like he was in serious pain on the bench right after the play and he headed to the back shortly after.
MEMPHIS, TN
deseret.com

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s Game 2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks evened up the series, beating the Utah Jazz 110-104 behind great performances by Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber. The first-round playoffs series heads back to Salt Lake City knotted at 1-1, with Game 3 on Thursday at Vivint Arena. Here are three keys to the Jazz’s loss:...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy