Phillies visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (3-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-3)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -164, Rockies +142; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 198 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.