Dallas, TX

SUPERB WOMAN: Sharnette Hyter

By Texas Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Soul music artist Sharnette Hyter describes herself as “a bowl of gumbo, a flat-footed country girl.”. A native of Dallas with...

HollywoodLife

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife: All About Meredith & Their Relationship

As Scottie Scheffler played to win the Masters on the weekend of April 9/10, his wife, Meredith Scheffler, was proudly cheering him on from the crowd. Scottie Scheffler was crowned winner of the 2022 Masters on April 10. His wife, Meredith Scheffler, helped him celebrate by jumping into his arms for a kiss after the victory. Meredith has always been a huge supporter for Scottie, so it’s no surprise that she was excitedly by his side on the big day. Scottie even revealed that Meredith was the one who was able to calm him down when he was anxious before the final day of the tournament. Learn more about Meredith below.
DALLAS, TX
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

“Layla” (Aya Metwalli Remix)

Like a desert plant, Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar’s music draws from deep roots: not just North African assouf, or desert blues, but also Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and bespoke fuzz pedals. With his latest project, Afrique Refait, Moctar’s music blooms into unexpected new forms. A collection of remixes of last year’s Afrique Victime, Afrique Refait isn’t your average remix album. In keeping with Moctar’s message of regional uplift, all the remixers are also African, and their work amounts to a brief survey of the continent’s avant-garde. Tanzania’s Jay Mitta applies speedy singeli rhythms to the guitarist’s lightning-fast runs; Kenyan grindcore duo Duma convert Moctar’s ensemble into a noise act. But the most unexpected rework of all comes from Aya Metwalli, an Egyptian musician now based in Lebanon.
MUSIC

