Rays: -1.5 (+112) Total: 8 (Over -120/Under +100) Rays' Opening Day starter Shane McClanahan has been pitching at an elite level to start the year, striking out 15 batters across his two starts. There's some potential with injuries on the staff for McClanahan to put together a Cy Young candidacy this season; given his strikeout rate and his strong start to the year (3.00 ERA).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO