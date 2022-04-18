ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reading vs Swansea City: Match Preview 2021/22

By ajonesrfc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a remarkable victory on Good Friday, Reading will be looking to make it a perfect Easter period as they return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face today’s opponents Swansea City. With no chance of promotion or relegation for the visitors, they will just be playing...

What went wrong at Everton with Valérie Gauvin?

It took 19 minutes for French striker Valérie Gauvin to score her first goal in an Everton kit, but her fall from promising striker to National Women's Soccer League-bound outcast illustrates how difficult it is to catch on in professional soccer. Signed in the summer of 2020 after a...
April 18th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tom Mcintyre
Baba Rahman
Tom Ince
Danny Drinkwater
Russell Martin
Josh Laurent
Rhian Brewster
Musings: What’s The Backup Plan If Lucas Joao Isn’t Available In 2022/23?

Blessedly, since he returned to the team in January, there has not been a significant injury scare for the imperious Lucas Joao. The team struggled mightily to replace his influence in the first half of the year, and his sumptuous goal against Sheffield United showed just how irreplaceable he is to this team. It’d be hard to argue he’s fully returned to the form of early 2020/21, but if we were still having to make do without him, Reading’s occasionally shaky “charge” to safety could have been on even shakier ground.
There is a striking difference about the team this year

Sunderland have been, well, Sunderland in recent weeks, leaving the fans with our hearts in our mouths before a series of late goals which have rescued games and points which keep us firmly in the hunt for the play-offs. What is, I suppose, encouraging about much of this is that...
Five Things From Reading’s Thrilling 4-4 With Swansea

All it needed was three goals. Just three. Three goals that seemed so very improbable after going 4-1 down. We’d been here before, this wasn’t Reading’s first rodeo for falling apart at the seams. What was required to get anything out of this game would be nigh-on impossible. How could a team that did not have the likes of John Swift, Andy Rinomhota, Ovie Ejaria and Tom Holmes pull this off?
Speakman & Neil: A winning summer partnership?

Since the arrival of Kristjaan Speakman as the club’s sporting director, two phrases have become an integral part of Sunderland parlance, as those in charge have attempted to modernise our way of operating and set the club on a path that ultimately leads us back to the upper reaches of English football.
Alex Iwobi in 2022: Redemption or Regression?

It’s safe to say that Alex Iwobi has not lived up to his £28 million price tag since joining Everton at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but should Everton push on and secure their Premier League safety in the upcoming weeks, there’s no doubt that the Nigerian international has played a crucial part in the Toffees’ great escape. However, do the stats back up the claim that this season has been his best in a royal blue jersey? Let’s find out.
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Mina, van de Beek back?

The Manchester United game may have provided us with a collective sigh of relief, but Everton are still in real danger. But three more points here will give the Blues a lot more breathing room as we look to maintain our Premier League status. So how will Frank Lampard line...
Man City vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening knowing they cannot afford any slip-ups in the title race. A thrilling 2-2 draw in the league against Liverpool ensured Pep Guardiola’s side’s fate remains in their own hands, although defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final did end their hopes of securing the treble. Guardiola rotated his side for that tie and knows City will have to be at their best against Brighton, who come into the fixture in tremendous form after back-to-back victories against Arsenal and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s...
'Down but not out': Derby County fans react to club's relegation

Derby County fought and fought, but ultimately a 21-point deduction proved too steep a mountain for the club to climb, with their relegation confirmed on Monday. It means the financially-troubled Rams will ply their trade in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1986. Off the...
Fulham 3-0 Preston North End: Whites clinch Premier League return

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic's double took his season's tally to 40 goals. The Serbian striker netted twice in the first half, sandwiching an eye-catching strike by teenager Fabio Carvalho. Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick by Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen - but it...
Swansea Fans Verdict: Royals Rise From The Ashes

At the time of writing it’s circa 24 hours since Tom McIntyre prodded home a dramatic late goal, his second in as many games, and I still don’t have a clue what on earth happened. It was 4-1, we were dead and buried, Swansea City were playing us off the park. There wasn't a cat in hell’s chance that we’d get anything from the game.
