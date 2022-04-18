ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

$10 Million Donation Aids the Exploration of Quantum Physics

By Brooke Greenfield
Cornell Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving a $10 million donation from David Meehl ’72, Cornell is looking to make big strides in the field of quantum physics by increasing their resources on campus including faculty and laboratory equipment in efforts to become the leading university in this research area. In the past,...

