Elon, NC

Women's Golf Finishes Fourth at CAA Championship

elonphoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHPORT, N.C. – Elon University's women's golf took fourth place with a 49-over par 913 following the final round of the 2022 CAA Women's Championship on Sunday, April 17 at The Reserve Club at St. James Plantation. "We got off to a really tough start, but the girls...

elonphoenix.com

WATE

Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2. Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
UPI News

North Carolina woman scores second big lottery win

April 15 (UPI) -- Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope, N.C., has netted her second lottery win after getting the top prize of $700,00 from a scratch-off ticket. Marshburn purchased the winning $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from a Stop N Shop in Spring Hope. The 57-year-old had previously won a...
SPRING HOPE, NC
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA

