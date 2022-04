You can’t buy the 2023 Nissan Ariya just yet. It arrives in the U.S. this fall, as a 2023 model. Nissan also hasn’t announced an MSRP, but given its size, level of refinement, power options (which we’ll get into below), and the benchmark set by rivals, you can bet it’ll run $40–$50,000 for most versions. We’ll reserve judgement on precisely how it stacks up to competitors in terms of the driving experience, because we only got a few brief moments on the test track just outside of Madrid, Spain, not a genuine, multi-day drive with stop-and-go traffic, long highway runs, grocery stops, etc. But here are three initial takeaways from the experience with Nissan’s first upmarket EV.

