ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Padres start 3-game series with the Reds

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (2-8) vs. San Diego Padres (6-5)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (1-1, 1.38 ERA, .54 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -171, Reds +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati has a 0-2 record in home games and a 2-8 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with three home runs while slugging .567. Jorge Alfaro is 4-for-15 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads Cincinnati with two home runs while slugging .481. Brandon Drury is 5-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 2-8, .180 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Reds trade pitcher to Mariners

(AP/WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds pulled off another trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The team sent right-hander Riley O’Brien to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. O’Brien was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Nick Lodolo.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Reds aim to end skid in game against the Padres

LINE: Padres -184, Reds +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres. San Diego has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-2 record in home games. The Padres have gone 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer back in Padres lineup Tuesday

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer was held out of Monday's lineup, but he is back on first base Tuesday and batting sixth. Luke Voit is at designated hitter, while Austin Nola is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Jorge Alfaro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

San Diego Padres add two bats to reshape their lineup

Every year, something unexpected happens for the San Diego Padres. Last season, the San Diego Padres were a good team on paper. But they suffered a few key injuries to the lineup and did not have the required bench depth to adequately replace those missing. Suddenly, the bats went silent as the thoughts of playing October baseball drifted away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Daniel Duarte
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Brandon Drury
The Associated Press

Reds try to end road skid, take on the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Reds +166; over/under is 8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Reds’ Hunter Greene set velocity record against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene flashed his huge arm Saturday in a way we have not seen any other pitcher do recently. Greene threw 39 pitches of at least 100 MPH against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. That is the most amount of 100-mph pitches in a single game by one pitcher since pitch tracking began in 2008, according to Doug Padilla of the Associated Press. Greene’s mark is higher than the 33 thrown 100-mph pitches thrown by Jacob deGrom last June.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#Era#Padres 171#The San Diego Padres#The Cincinnati Reds
The Associated Press

Red Sox face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (6-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (2-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (6-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104 BOTTOM LINE: The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Orioles look to end 5-game road skid, play the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-5, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 runs.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Brewers host the Pirates, try to extend home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Pirates +200; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

Atlanta Braves (6-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy