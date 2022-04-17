ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Vista seeks to extend beach blast

By Richard Smith Mail
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
Valley Vista beach volleyball just finished a blast of a regular season.

The Monsoon would like to extend it the rest of this week. Valley Vista entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 9 seed …

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

