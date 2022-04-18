ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi Pad 5 India launch confirmed by the company

By Jitendra Soni
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi is set to host a mega launch event in India on April 27. While the company will announce its flagship phone – Xiaomi 12 Pro in this launch event, it will reportedly unveil many other flagship devices as well. The company has now announced that it will...

