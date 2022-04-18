ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anaheim hosts Los Angeles after Terry’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-4 win against the Blue Jackets.

The Ducks are 10-10-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.0 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Los Angeles won 4-1. Adrian Kempe scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 36 assists and has 57 points this season. Terry has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Kempe leads the Kings with 33 goals and has 49 points. Phillip Danault has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

