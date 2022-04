Trailblazing Harlow Town Ladies boss Ruudy Yusuf has told Sky Sports News he is "99 per cent certain" he will remain as the club's manager next season. Yusuf, who previously worked under Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky at Billericay Town, took the reins at Harlow last October, and was thought to be the only manager from Britain's South Asian community plying his trade in the top four divisions of either the men's or the women's game during the 2021/22 season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO