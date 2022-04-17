The Lady Bombers Home Opener

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season. Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO