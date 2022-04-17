The Lady Bombers Home Opener

The Manhattan High softball team shook off a six-game losing skid Friday afternoon with a pair of wins on the road at Emporia. The Indians (6-6) crushed the Spartans 16-0 in four innings in Game 1, and then held on for a 6-3 win in the nightcap. Game 1. Manhattan...
(Denison) Atlantic defeated Denison in a boy’s golf dual on Tuesday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison. The Trojans outscored the Monarchs 179-186. Garrett McLaren led Atlantic with a 43, Lane Nelson and Tristan Hayes carded 45’s, Roth Den Beste, 46, Cruz Weaver, 48, and Cooper Jipsen finished with a 49.
(Denison) On Tuesday, the Denison boy’s Tennis team goes to 4-0 on the season after an 8-1 victory over Atlantic at the Denison City Courts. The Monarchs won five out of the six singles matches and swept the doubles matches for the win. In singles:. *Number #1, Colin Reis,...
The Southeast of Saline softball team dropped a two-game non-league set with the Clay Center Lady Tigers by final scores of 8-2 and 12-10. Despite the tough set, the Lady Trojans will still be 9-3 and a perfect 4-0 in league play heading into the back nine of the 2022 season.
Region I-3A Bushland took second place as a team in the Region I-3A boys golf tournament. The Falcons shot a 675 for the two-day event, firing a 330 on Tuesday to leap into state contention. Haydon Branscum shot a 158 to lead the Bushland contingent. Brock won the team title...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season. Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.
That’s all that prevented the Bartlesville High girls tennis team from remaining unbeaten on the season. Tulsa Union High outlasted the Lady Bruins by that flimsy total during a feisty Friday fray at the Broken Arrow tourney. Prior to this, the proscribed Lady Bruin varsity had won the title...
