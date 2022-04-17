ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lady Bombers Home Opener

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Bombers took on North Newton and came away with a 5-0 victory....

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic defeats Denison in Golf Dual

(Denison) Atlantic defeated Denison in a boy’s golf dual on Tuesday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison. The Trojans outscored the Monarchs 179-186. Garrett McLaren led Atlantic with a 43, Lane Nelson and Tristan Hayes carded 45’s, Roth Den Beste, 46, Cruz Weaver, 48, and Cooper Jipsen finished with a 49.
DENISON, IA
WLFI.com

A chilly night with snow won't stop the Bronchos dominating the Bison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season. Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.
LAFAYETTE, IN

