ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Many Episodes Will Kdrama Shooting Stars Have?

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShooting Stars will finally highlight a new K-drama couple, Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. Before working together in the upcoming drama, Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae both had on-screen partners and made fans giggle with their chemistry. The actress previously appeared in dramas like The...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Sung Kyung
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Creator Reveals Episodes Will Be Longer than Usual

Be ready as Stranger Things Season 4 could have hour-long episodes!. The Hawkins gang will finally be back as Stranger Things Season 4 locks in its release date after years of hiatus. One of the creators of the show, Ross Duffer, reveals another reason why the return of the series took time aside from the pandemic's delays: the episodes of the show are really long.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Charmed (Season 4 Episode 3) “Unlucky Charmed” trailer, release date

Mel suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby, while Maggie’s demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan. Startattle.com – Charmed | The CW. Harry tries to train the newest Charmed One, but gets derailed when they all must focus on a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim Young#Episodes#Drama#The Doctors And Cheese#Office Watch 2#Office Watch 3#Pr#Youtube Channel
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Promising Horror-Drama After Just 1 Season

Netflix canceled the promising horror series Archive 81 after just one season. The series debuted on Jan. 14 and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi. Aquaman director James Wan was among the show's executive producers. It was based on the podcast of the same name by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger and developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Have?

The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody is the most awaited isekai series in the Spring 2022 anime collection. The series made its premiere on April 6, 2022 with each episode running around 24 minutes. But how many episodes will The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody have? Will it be a single cour or a split cour?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Shikimori Superhuman?! Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Explained

If you love cute romantic comedy anime, you’re in luck this season! Spring 2022 is filled with great series, but one of the most anticipated new anime is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie. Many fans already have the titular character is this season’s best girl, but people not familiar with the manga are asking if Shikimori is superhuman!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch the first official trailer for Netflix’s latest K-drama ‘My Liberation Notes’

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for its latest K-drama series, My Liberation Notes. In the brand-new trailer, the characters are seen grappling with their personal struggles. Mr. Gu (D.P.’s Son Seok-goo) is seen walking into a room filled with empty soju bottles as Yeom Mi-jung (Arthdal Chronicles’ Kim Ji-won) asks: “Why do you drink every day? Do you want something to do other than drinking?”
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Dark Winds - First Look Promo, Key Art + Premiere Date Announced

New York, NY - April 18, 2022 - AMC and AMC+ today released the trailer and key art of its upcoming original series, Dark Winds. The noir thriller, based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19.
COMICS
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Official Teaser: AMC’s Horror Reboot Series Premieres This Fall

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy