ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

File Your Tax Return Today…or Face the Consequences

By Rocky Mengle
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YrUP_0fCG2yQf00
Getty Images

Happy Tax Day 2022! We normally "celebrate" Tax Day on April 15, but it was pushed back to April 18 this year for most people because of the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. So, if you haven't already filed your 2021 federal income tax return and paid any tax due, you have until midnight tonight to get it done (residents of Maine and Massachusetts have until midnight tomorrow because of the Patriot's Day holiday in those states today). You can request an extension to file your return until October 17, but you still have to pay what you owe today (tomorrow if you live in Maine or Massachusetts).

But, of course, some people will miss the Tax Day deadline. And, as you might guess, the IRS doesn't take that lightly and will make you pay a price. If you're curious about what punishment the IRS is going to bring down on you, here's a glimpse of the interest and penalties you may face if you don't act before the tax deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsGqd_0fCG2yQf00
Getty Images

Interest accrues on your unpaid balance and compounds daily from April 18 until you pay the balance in full. Interest rates on underpayments of tax are set each quarter. For non-corporate taxpayers, the rate is equal to the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points. The current interest rate for underpayments is 4% (for second quarter of 2022).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RVGL_0fCG2yQf00
Getty Images

If you don't pay the tax you owe on time, the IRS will impose a late payment penalty equal to 0.5% of the tax owed after April 18 for each month, or part of a month, the tax remains unpaid. The penalty is capped at 25% of the amount owed. The rate jumps to 1% ten days after the IRS issues a final notice of intent to levy or seize property. However, the penalty is only 0.25% for each month, or part of a month, in which an IRS installment agreement is in effect.

You won't have to pay the penalty if you can show "reasonable cause" for the failure to pay on time. Reasonable cause is based on all the facts and circumstances in your situation. The IRS will consider any sound reason for failing to pay your taxes on time, including:

  • Fire, casualty, natural disaster or other disturbances;
  • Inability to obtain records;
  • Death, serious illness, incapacitation or unavoidable absence of you or a member of your immediate family; or
  • Other reason that establishes that you used "all ordinary business care and prudence" to meet your federal tax obligations but were nevertheless unable to do so.

Simply not having the money, in and of itself, is not reasonable cause for the failure to pay taxes on time. However, the reasons for your lack of funds may meet reasonable cause criteria for the failure-to-pay penalty.

When you finally pay, the IRS will first apply the payment to the tax you owe, then to any penalty, and then to any interest. A penalty amount that appears on your bill is generally the total amount of the penalty up to the date of the notice, not the penalty amount charged each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV3nm_0fCG2yQf00
Getty Images

If you don't file your return by Tax Day, the IRS can impose a 5% failure-to-file penalty on any unpaid taxes for each month, or part of a month, that a tax return is late. The penalty won't exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes, though.

The late filing penalty is calculated based on the tax that remains unpaid after April 18 or, if an extension is granted, after October 17. Unpaid tax is the total tax shown on your return reduced by amounts paid through withholding, estimated tax payments, and allowed refundable credits.

If your return is over 60 days late, the minimum failure-to-file penalty is the smaller of $435 (for tax returns required to be filed in 2022) or 100% of the tax required to be shown on the return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HACQU_0fCG2yQf00
Getty Images

If you still haven't paid what you owe five months after Tax Day, the failure-to-file penalty will max out, but the failure-to-pay penalty continues until the tax is paid, up to 25%.

If both a failure-to-file and a failure-to-pay penalty apply in the same month, the combined penalty is 5% (4.5% late filing and 0.5% late payment) for each month, or part of a month, that your return was late, up to 25%. The maximum total penalty for failure to file and pay is 47.5% (22.5% late filing and 25% late payment) of the tax.

Comments / 3

Related
Kiplinger

10 Tax Deadlines for April 18 (It's Not Just the Due Date for Your Tax Return)

Time is running out if you haven't filed your 2021 federal income tax return yet. This year's tax filing deadline is April 18 for most people (April 19 for residents of Maine or Massachusetts) – so the day of reckoning is almost here. But filing your federal tax return isn't the only thing you should be thinking about on April 18 – there are a few more tax deadlines to worry about, too.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Washington, DC
Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Federal Income Tax
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
GAS PRICE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
FingerLakes1.com

$2,753 monthly Social Security checks?

The SSA estimates $2,753 a month for retired couples. This comes after the 2022 COLA. IRS: Will married couples save money filing tax returns jointly?. If you receive Social Security benefits, you can count on the payment to be adjusted for inflation. The SSA implemented a historic COLA of 5.9%. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy