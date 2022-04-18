ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

What Time is the Tax Deadline Today?

By Rocky Mengle
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aisBo_0fCG2lCS00
Getty Images

Tax Day 2022 has finally arrived! Thanks to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., the April 15 deadline was pushed back a few days to April 18 this year (April 19 if you live in Maine or Massachusetts). So, if you haven't already filed your 2021 federal income tax return (and paid any tax due), today's the day to get moving. But if you're literally waiting until the last minute, you ought to at least know when that last minute arrives.

Paper Returns – The Postmark Rules

Some people are old fashioned and still like to fill out paper tax forms. If they owe any money with their return, they're likely to write out a paper check to the IRS for the amount due. If that's you, make sure the envelope is postmarked by April 18 (or April 19 for residents of Maine or Massachusetts). But don't expect your post office to stay open until midnight on Tax Day like they used to years ago (sometimes with bands playing and snacks available), so make sure you get there before their regular hours expire if you're hand delivering your return at the postal counter.

E-filed Returns – The Stroke of Midnight

If you're filing an electronic return – like most people these days – you must e-file your tax forms by midnight tonight. However, please don't wait until 11:59 p.m. to click the submit button. It can take a few minutes for your return to be successfully transmitted to the IRS and that delay can cause you to miss the deadline.

You can pay taxes electronically, too. It's easy using the IRS's Direct Pay service (payment directly from a bank account); the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System; or a credit card, debit card or digital wallet like PayPal (processing fees may apply). Go to the IRS's "Pay Online" webpage to get started.

Extensions Are Available

If you just can't file your return today for whatever reason, you can get a tax filing extension to October 17, 2022. But you have to act today to get the extension. You can get an extension by mailing in a paper Form 4868 – postmarked by April 18 – or submitting an electronic version of the form by midnight tonight. You can also get a filing extension by making an electronic tax payment by midnight.

Also keep in mind that an extension to file doesn't extend the time to pay your tax. If you don't pay the taxes you owe by the end of the day, you'll owe interest on the unpaid tax. You could also be hit with additional penalties for filing and paying late.

For more information on filing extensions, see How to Get More Time to File Your Tax Return.

If you can't pay the tax you owe, pay what you can today and then look into the various tax payment options for any amount left. You can set up a payment plan, make an "offer in compromise," or request a temporary collection delay.

State Tax Returns

Unless you live in a state with no income tax, you probably have to file a state income tax return by the end of the day, too. (Perhaps a local tax return as well.) Most states set their tax return due dates to match up with the federal deadline, but not all of them. For find your state's tax deadlines – including those for extension requests, estimated payments, and returns for other types of taxes – check with the state tax agency where you live.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Estimated Tax Payments Are Due April 18

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Washington, DC
Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Tax Filing#Tax Return#The Tax Deadline#Paper Returns
Little Apple Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy