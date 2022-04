“We got both kinds, we got Country and Western.” If you’ve seen the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers (and if you haven’t, you should), you’re probably familiar with this old joke as Jake and Elwood Blues walk into a honky-tonk and ask the barkeep what kind of live music they usually have. And while it was a joke in the 1980s—and even now—back in 1959, “Western” music was alive and well when Marty Robbins recorded Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs. Marty recorded the epic cowboy album at the Bradley Film & Recording Studio in Nashville 63 years ago on April 7, 1959.

