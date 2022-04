Ever since news first broke that Tim Burton would be bringing his vision of the Addams Family universe to live-action on Netflix, fans have kept their fingers crossed (on disembodied hands) that the streaming series would in some way tie into the beloved ‘90s films from Barry Sonnenfeld. And now, the upcoming series Wednesday has done just that with the reveal that Christina Ricci has been cast, although we can’t currently speak to whether or not Issac Ordonez’s Pugsley needs to be doubly worried about his fate.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO