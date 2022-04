A little over a year ago, I set out to achieve one of my life goals — to run a marathon. After several unanticipated challenges, including catching COVID-19 and injuring my foot, I was fortunate enough to be able to finish my race on April 10, 2021. I then wrote a column elucidating the miseries, tribulations and satisfactions I experienced while training for, running and completing a marathon. After reflecting on all that I had gone through, I finished that column by exclaiming that I would do it all over again if given the chance — so I am.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 27 DAYS AGO