ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Alek Manoah helps Blue Jays edge Athletics

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrTMW_0fCFmZxK00

Alek Manoah allowed two runs over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 4-3 Sunday afternoon.

Manoah (2-0) allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six in the finale of a three-game series.

Jordan Romano pitched around a walk in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season. He has converted 29 straight save opportunities dating to last season.

Stephen Vogt had a solo home run for the Athletics, who finished their season-opening road trip at 5-5.

Oakland starter Adam Oller (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Toronto scored an unearned run in the first. George Springer reached first base on third baseman Sheldon Neuse’s error on a grounder, took third on Bo Bichette’s single and later scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

Zack Collins led off the bottom of the second with a double to right and scored on Santiago Espinal’s single. Oller allowed a walk in the inning that ended on a double play when Springer was ruled to have interfered with catcher Vogt when he struck out on Cavan Biggio’s stolen base attempt.

Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the third on Gurriel’s two-out double and Matt Chapman’s single.

Oakland scored twice in the fifth. Vogt led off with his first homer of the season. Kevin Smith singled and was forced at second by Cristian Pache. Tony Kemp’s single put runners at the corners and Sean Murphy hit a sacrifice fly.

Toronto scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth. Gurriel singled against Ryan Castellani and came around to score when Smith threw the ball into foul territory on a grounder to shortstop by Chapman, who went to third.

Tim Mayza replaced Manoah and pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Adam Cimber took over with one out in the eighth and allowed singles by Murphy and Chad Pinder and Seth Brown’s sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays put Hyun Jin Ryu (left forearm inflammation) on the injured list Sunday and activated reliever Ryan Borucki (right hamstring strain) from the IL.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Orioles vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Monday, April 18 (Athletics Offense To Overwhelm Watkins)

After earning a series win over the Yankees, the 3-6 Baltimore Orioles hope to get a winning streak going as they take on the 5-5 Oakland Athletics tonight at 9:40 PM EST. Spenser Watkins gets the call for Baltimore. He'll be an opener of sorts as he won't pitch long into the game before turning it over to the Orioles bullpen. Watkins gave up four runs (one earned) in three innings against the Brewers in his first start of the year but was dreadful in 2021, amassing an 8.07 ERA over 54.2 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Report: Pitch clock shaving 20 minutes off minor league games

April 19 - The implementation of a strict pitch clock at the minor league level has shaved 20 minutes off game times, ESPN reported Tuesday. Major League Baseball is set to adopt the pitch clock in 2023. Pitchers get 14 seconds with the bases empty and an 18-second clock with...
MLB
Boston

Red Sox add Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz to COVID-19 list

Vázquez and Araúz are both vaccinated. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that both Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz tested positive for COVID-19. Vázquez joins fellow catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 list. To deal with the absence of both catchers, the team called up Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez — the 27th and 28th prospects listed on SoxProspects.com respectively.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
George Springer
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Stephen Vogt
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez not in Orioles' lineup on Monday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gutierrez is being replaced at third base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 13 plate appearances this season, Gutierrez has a .200 batting average with a .633 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Oakland Athletics 4 3
FOX Sports

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series. Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Red Sox Place Two More Players On COVID-19 IL Before Blue Jays Series

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz on the COVID-19 related injured list. Boston filled the vacancies by promoting right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester and selecting outfielder Rob Refsnyder to the active major league roster. This comes one day after...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays overcome The Ump Show to win their series against the Oakland A’s

The Blue Jays took care of business this weekend, taking two of three games against the rebuilding Oakland A’s. They cruised to a victory on Friday night, nearly pulled off a comeback on Saturday but wound up losing after they caught up, and then edged out a win on Sunday afternoon. The loss in the middle was perhaps the most frustrating loss of the young season so far, but I’ll touch more on that later.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy