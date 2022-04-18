ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather: Temperatures cool off after Easter heatwave but sunshine set to stay

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The UK is set to see temperatures cool down from Monday after a warm and bright Easter weekend.

Forecasters say Britons will still enjoy sunny dry conditions over the next week, but will feel temperatures drop back to around average for this time of year.

It comes after Easter Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.

Easter Sunday then saw temperatures slightly drop off, with the highest temperature reaching 20.2C in Northolt , west London.

The Met Office said Easter Monday will see a “noticeable dip” in temperature as a cooler front arrives from the west followed by an easterly breeze later in the week.

Some scattered rain and cloud will also move in but the conditions will generally stay sunny and dry for most, the weather agency added.

Met Office spokesman Simon Partridge said: “There will be a noticeable dip [on Monday] because we’ll have very weak cold front move across the country tonight and that will introduce slightly cooler air in the west.”

Mr Partridge added that on Monday the southeast will see temperatures in the high teens while areas like north Wales and Liverpool will see the drop from around 18-19C to around 12-13C.

“So we’ll have a noticeably fresher feel although [it will be] mostly dry with a decent amount of sunny spells around – but just not as warm as it has been,” he said.

“That’s kind of going to be a repeating theme through the remainder of the week.

“Tuesday is another pretty dry day but there may be the odd light shower mostly towards the southern third of the UK.

“In terms of temperatures on Tuesday, we’ll be down a little more again so we’ll be looking at highs of around 15-16C on Tuesday so just basically seeing that sort of continual drop of temperatures day on day.”

Mr Partridge said the wind will begin to change direction to the east on Wednesday, but the day will likely be sunny with a few isolated showers.

Temperatures will also stay at around 15-16C across the south of the country, which is “near or maybe a touch above average for the time of year,” he said.

Thursday and Friday will see the easterly breeze kick in, the forecaster said.

“It’s not noticeably strong but it will be a fresh breeze down the east coast of the UK so if you’re on those eastern coasts, it will feel a little bit chilly towards the end of the week.

“Again, it will mainly be a mix of sunny spells and a few showers.

“With Thursday and Friday, we’re still looking at 14-16C as the highest temperature so no significant change in the temperatures from Tuesday onwards.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Easter Weekend#Easter Monday#Easter Sunday#Britons#St James S Park#The Met Office
