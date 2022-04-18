ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Man City being pushed over Erling Haaland plans

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly being pushed by Borussia Dortmund over their plans for Erling Haaland . The Sun says Dortmund maintain nothing has been agreed but they want to know as soon as possible if the striker will be leaving. The 21-year-old’s father Alfe-Inge, who played for City from 2000-2003, is leading negotiations and is understood to be happy for his son to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona teenager Gavi about a possible transfer this summer, the Express refers to Spanish outlet Sport as reporting . The midfielder, 17, has appeared 39 times for Barca in the current campaign across all competitions, and has contributed two goals along with six assists in LaLiga.

Manchester United are said to be willing to pay a significant portion of Dean Henderson ‘s wages so he can reignite his career on loan next season. The England international is languishing on the bench due to David de Gea being first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. Club bosses will chip in half of the 25-year-old’s wages if he goes out on loan amid interest from Fulham and Bournemouth , according to the Sun.

The Mirror says West Ham are edging closer to signing 21-year-old Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard . The paper reports the Hammers will try to lure the centre-back, who has impressed on loan at Hull and Salford, with the promise of first-team football in the capital.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edon Zhegrova : Lille’s 23-year-old Kosovan winger could soon be poached by Arsenal, according to Sky Sports which cites Teamtalk.

Gleison Bremer : Italian outlet Tuttomercato reports Newcastle are considering renewing their interest in Torino’s 25-year-old Brazilian defender, who has also piqued the interest of the Gunners and Tottenham.

IN THIS ARTICLE
