Lorde postpones Solar Power US tour dates due to ‘horrendous laryngitis’

Lorde has postponed some of her Solar Power US tour dates due to “horrendous laryngitis.”

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer was forced to cancel her show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and Anthem in Washington DC due to her illness.

The singer wrote: “These past couple [of] days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, apologised to her fans for the cancellations.

“I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly,” she said. “I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The Connecticut and Washington DC shows have now been postponed to 25 and 29 August respectively.

The tickets for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The US leg of Lorde’s Solar Power tour kicked off earlier this month in Nashville and is expected to continue on Monday (18 April) in New York City.

Lorde is also scheduled to perform in the UK and Europe this year.