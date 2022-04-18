ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lorde postpones Solar Power US tour dates due to ‘horrendous laryngitis’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alTsV_0fCFebUE00

Lorde has postponed some of her Solar Power US tour dates due to “horrendous laryngitis.”

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer was forced to cancel her show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and Anthem in Washington DC due to her illness.

The singer wrote: “These past couple [of] days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, apologised to her fans for the cancellations.

“I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly,” she said. “I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The Connecticut and Washington DC shows have now been postponed to 25 and 29 August respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1cro_0fCFebUE00

The tickets for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The US leg of Lorde’s Solar Power tour kicked off earlier this month in Nashville and is expected to continue on Monday (18 April) in New York City.

Lorde is also scheduled to perform in the UK and Europe this year.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

P1Harmony postpone remaining US tour dates after catching COVID-19

K-pop boyband P1Harmony have postponed the remaining dates of their ongoing US tour after their staff and several members tested positive for COVID-19. Today (March 22), concert organiser SubKulture Entertainment took to Twitter to announce the news. It revealed that five of the boyband’s members, excluding Intak, along with their staff had recently contracted the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Halsey love and power tour 2022 dates!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/halsey-love-and-power-tour-2022/. Just announced the Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates 2022! The country rock star unveiled plans for a multiple concert dates spanning across the U.S. starting in April 2022. It is Halsey’s first major tour since 2022. The Love and Power Tour will feature special guests...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Lorde Debuts 'Solar Power' Music Video for "Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All)"

Lorde is revisiting her 2021 album Solar Power with a music video for “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All).”. Directed by Joel Kefali and Lorde herself, the accompanying visual follows the beachy theme of her other Solar Power music videos and features three different versions of the 25-year-old — the lover, the child and the gardener — singing about their different experiences throughout Lorde’s life.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
FESTIVAL
Pitchfork

Mitski Postpones Concerts Due to “Positive COVID Test in the Mitski Touring Party”

Mitski is postponing concerts due to “a positive Covid test in the Mitski touring party,” she tweeted. Shows in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia are going to be rescheduled for later dates that will get announced soon. In addition, a concert at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. is being pushed from March 26 to March 28. (She’ll still play a sold out show at the venue on March 27.)
BOSTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laryngitis#Washington Dc#New York City#Solar Power Us
WOUB

Sneakthief embarks on long postponed tour March 25

A show at The Union in Athens on Friday, March 25 will mark the beginning of a Sneakthief tour that was supposed to happen back in the spring of 2020. “We tried our best to book a tour to replace our 2020 tour. Cuz we had a crazy tour booked in May of 2020 that we had to cancel that was a week or maybe even eight or nine days long,” said Daniel Palmer, vocalist and guitarist for the band.
The Independent

Massive Attack pull out of all tour dates until August due to band member’s ‘serious illness’

Massive Attack have cancelled all of their tour dates until August because one of their band members has been suffering from a “serious illness”.In a post on Instagram on Thursday (24 March), the trip hop collective wrote: “For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We are pleased to say they are now in recovery.“This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.”They said they “deeply regret...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Billboard

Where In the World Is Harry Styles? ‘As It Was’ Blankets Billboard’s Hits of the World Charts

As previously reported, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” bounds in atop the April 16-dated Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It’s the ninth song to complete the opening-week trifecta since the global charts launched in September 2020, but the first to do so since Billboard‘s Hits of the World charts premiered in February.
MUSIC
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy