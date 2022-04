Bereaved relatives of people who died with coronavirus have called Boris Johnson “a liar and a charlatan debasing the office of Prime Minister” as he insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules and offered a “wholehearted apology” to MPs after being fined by police.The Prime Minister made his apology in the Commons on Tuesday, saying he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine issued over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.Fran Hall, whose husband Steve Mead died with Covid-19 three weeks after the couple married in 2020, said...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO