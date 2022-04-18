ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports briefs

Newton Kansan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBC women sweep, men split BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College women’s tennis...

KSN News

Prep baseball & softball scores and highlights from Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some scores and highlights from high school baseball and softball from around the state on Tuesday, April 19. Baseball Scores: Heights 12, Southwest 1 (Gm1), Heights 1, Southwest 0 (Gm2) Great Bend 4, Dodge City 3 Hutchinson 3, Derby 2 Haven 18, Nickerson 4 (Gm1), Haven 17, Nickerson 1 […]
WICHITA, KS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball remains No. 1 in the land

The UT Tyler softball program continued its reign in the No. 1 spot of this week’s 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Patriots were idle this weekend due to the Easter holiday, and garnered all 16 first-place votes and 400 points to stay as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country for the second straight week. UT Tyler has now appeared in the top spot of the national rankings in 10 out of the 11 regular season polls in 2022, and has unanimously sat atop the poll in five of those weeks.
TYLER, TX
KSNB Local4

UNK Softball claims first in Top 5 Plays

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s already that time of the week again! In this week’s Local4 Top 5 Plays, UNK softball finds themselves at the top spot. 1. UNK softball’s Katie Gosker hit an impressive solo home run in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Central Missouri, helping the Lopers split the doubleheader .
KEARNEY, NE
Salina Post

KWU softball sweeps Bethel on Senior Day

An extra-innings walk-off victory in the first game fueled Kansas Wesleyan's positive momentum in the second game as the Coyotes swept the Bethel Threshers on Senior Day Saturday at Salina South High School. Wesleyan capped the day with an 8-0 win in five innings in the second game after winning...
KXII.com

ECU names Wheeler head basketball coach

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The East Central University athletic department has announced the hiring of Daniel Wheeler as the 13th ECU Men’s Basketball Head Coach. ”We are very pleased to add Daniel to our Athletics Department and East Central University,” said interim athletic director and women’s basketball coach.
ADA, OK
The Repository

Mount Union football golf outing set for June 11

The Mount Union football team's annual golf outing will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Tannenhauf Golf Club. The cost is $100 per person with teams made of up to four members. Registration will close on Friday, June 10. For more information, contact Daryl Ely at 330-829-2808 or email elydw@mountunion.edu. This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mount Union football golf outing set for June 11
ALLIANCE, OH
McPherson Sentinel

Vikings finish 1st & 4th at home meet

LINDSBORG – When you host an 11-team track/ field meet, it is okay to do well and that was the story for the Smoky Valley track/field teams on Thursday as they scored a team win for the girls while the boys finished fourth at the Smoky Valley Track/Field Invitational.
LINDSBORG, KS
KTEN.com

Tupelo vs Caddo (OSSAA Baseball)

CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - Caddo hosted Tupelo for an all-Texoma showdown Monday evening. It was a close game at the start as Caddo led 3-1, but the Bruins will take it on a run rule in five innings 11-2.
CADDO, OK
Kearney Hub

Home run lifts Loper softball team over Central Missouri

KEARNEY — Central Missouri pitcher Kyleigh Lay had UNK’s number — until Katie Gosker’s number came up. Gosker rocked Lay with a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the second game to give the Lopers a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Patriot Park.
KEARNEY, NE
McPherson Sentinel

Wildcats out duel Teutons in 2 game slugfest

INMAN – It was a doubleheader that pitted county rivals Moundridge on the road at Inman on the baseball diamond where they put up some very gaudy numbers on Thursday before the Wildcats scored a two-game sweep, winning 16-13 and 10-8 over the Teutons.
INMAN, KS
KTEN.com

Roff vs Silo (OSSAA Baseball)

SILO, Okla. (KTEN) - A state champion showdown between the No. 1 team in Class 2A and the No. 1 team in Class B. Silo hosted Roff Monday evening. The Rebels got off to a hot start with a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the first. The Tigers came...
SILO, OK
Hutch Post

Dragons take Monday command at KJCCC Championship

NEWTON – Posting the second-best single round on a Par 72 course in team history on Monday afternoon, the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team built a 29-stroke lead after 36 holes of the 54-hole Jayhawk Conference Championship at Sand Creek Station. The No 4-ranked Blue Dragons will...
HUTCHINSON, KS

