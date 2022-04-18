Sports briefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some scores and highlights from high school baseball and softball from around the state on Tuesday, April 19. Baseball Scores: Heights 12, Southwest 1 (Gm1), Heights 1, Southwest 0 (Gm2) Great Bend 4, Dodge City 3 Hutchinson 3, Derby 2 Haven 18, Nickerson 4 (Gm1), Haven 17, Nickerson 1 […]
The UT Tyler softball program continued its reign in the No. 1 spot of this week’s 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Patriots were idle this weekend due to the Easter holiday, and garnered all 16 first-place votes and 400 points to stay as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country for the second straight week. UT Tyler has now appeared in the top spot of the national rankings in 10 out of the 11 regular season polls in 2022, and has unanimously sat atop the poll in five of those weeks.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s already that time of the week again! In this week’s Local4 Top 5 Plays, UNK softball finds themselves at the top spot. 1. UNK softball’s Katie Gosker hit an impressive solo home run in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Central Missouri, helping the Lopers split the doubleheader .
An extra-innings walk-off victory in the first game fueled Kansas Wesleyan's positive momentum in the second game as the Coyotes swept the Bethel Threshers on Senior Day Saturday at Salina South High School. Wesleyan capped the day with an 8-0 win in five innings in the second game after winning...
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The East Central University athletic department has announced the hiring of Daniel Wheeler as the 13th ECU Men’s Basketball Head Coach. ”We are very pleased to add Daniel to our Athletics Department and East Central University,” said interim athletic director and women’s basketball coach.
The Mount Union football team's annual golf outing will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Tannenhauf Golf Club.
The cost is $100 per person with teams made of up to four members. Registration will close on Friday, June 10.
For more information, contact Daryl Ely at 330-829-2808 or email elydw@mountunion.edu.
LINDSBORG – When you host an 11-team track/ field meet, it is okay to do well and that was the story for the Smoky Valley track/field teams on Thursday as they scored a team win for the girls while the boys finished fourth at the Smoky Valley Track/Field Invitational.
KEARNEY — Central Missouri pitcher Kyleigh Lay had UNK’s number — until Katie Gosker’s number came up. Gosker rocked Lay with a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the second game to give the Lopers a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Patriot Park.
INMAN – It was a doubleheader that pitted county rivals Moundridge on the road at Inman on the baseball diamond where they put up some very gaudy numbers on Thursday before the Wildcats scored a two-game sweep, winning 16-13 and 10-8 over the Teutons.
That’s all that prevented the Bartlesville High girls tennis team from remaining unbeaten on the season. Tulsa Union High outlasted the Lady Bruins by that flimsy total during a feisty Friday fray at the Broken Arrow tourney. Prior to this, the proscribed Lady Bruin varsity had won the title...
SILO, Okla. (KTEN) - A state champion showdown between the No. 1 team in Class 2A and the No. 1 team in Class B. Silo hosted Roff Monday evening. The Rebels got off to a hot start with a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the first. The Tigers came...
Voting is open for the next oklahoman.com high school athlete of the week ballot for April 11-17. The deadline is noon Friday. Athlete of the week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports. If you can't see the ballot when you...
Junction City lost to the Seaman Vikings 3-0 and 12-1 in a doubleheader at Rathert Field Tuesday evening. The Blue Jays are now 7-5 on the season. Junction City plays at Hayden in a doubleheader Friday.
——— Baseball off and swinging. Even though it's early in the season, parity already seems to be taking hold. After two weeks, there’s few big gaps. In the N.L. Central only one game separates the top five teams. The N.L. West features only a two-game gap between...
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - As OSU nears the spring finale on Saturday in Stillwater, there's confidence in the skill positions on offense. There is a lot of experience and depth as quarterback Spencer Sanders continues to grow. He's now one of the oldest players on the team and he said his...
NEWTON – Posting the second-best single round on a Par 72 course in team history on Monday afternoon, the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team built a 29-stroke lead after 36 holes of the 54-hole Jayhawk Conference Championship at Sand Creek Station. The No 4-ranked Blue Dragons will...
