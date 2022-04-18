Sports briefs

The UT Tyler softball program continued its reign in the No. 1 spot of this week’s 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Patriots were idle this weekend due to the Easter holiday, and garnered all 16 first-place votes and 400 points to stay as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country for the second straight week. UT Tyler has now appeared in the top spot of the national rankings in 10 out of the 11 regular season polls in 2022, and has unanimously sat atop the poll in five of those weeks.

TYLER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO