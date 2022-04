BOSTON -- Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec are both out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they face the Twins in their annual Marathon Monday game. Both infielders are getting a scheduled day off. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is trying to be careful with Story after his unique buildup to the season at the end of spring training. Christian Arroyo is starting at second base and Travis Shaw is playing first base against Twins righty Dylan Bundy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO