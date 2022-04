The UVA baseball program will retire the number 11 that Zimmerman wore as a Cavalier prior to its April 30 game against Virginia Tech. The number 11 will be removed from circulation by Virginia at the conclusion of this 2022 season. Zimmerman, a Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch. Every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive Ryan Zimmerman jersey T-shirt. Limited quantities in each size are available, and sizes are not guaranteed. Along with the T-shirt, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special edition UVA Ryan Zimmerman bobblehead.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO