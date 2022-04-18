strongboi: ‘Fool Around’

“Bummer Year,” the title track to the debut album by Good Looks, is a mess—but that’s the whole point. The lyrics deal with the familiar process of reconciling memories of old friends from small towns with the politically toxic people they’ve since become. “All my friends from high school, they all bought motorcycles,” Tyler Jordan sings like he’s delivering a eulogy. “Joined up with a bike gang, supported Donald Trump.” Working hard not to dehumanize these characters the way they might dehumanize others, he follows a shaky progression from a drunken brawl—“They’re the kind of people you’d want with you in a bar fight”—to a grassroots demonstration. It’s a stretch, but Good Looks play “Bummer Year” like they’re working through those unresolved feelings in real time. The sense of struggling through confusion gives the song its unexpected power.

