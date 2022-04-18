Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Manchester United once again won in spite of themselves, and it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals that did the job on Saturday. As ugly as the football is, it is still a win that comes with a lot at stake. The rest of the league hasn’t had too much trouble figuring out United, and the latest injuries to Fred and Scott McTominay have just made a bad midfield situation much worse. If Norwich can exploit it you can bet that Liverpool certainly will. Shaw likely out for some extra time as well, and Cavani just a passenger at this point. United are thin, and they need to get key performances from players that haven’t been able to get going consistently all season. But Norwich showed at least one avenue of doing so.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO