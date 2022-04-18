ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Pick of the stats

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have won 13 of their past 16 Premier League games against Norwich, including the past five....

Teemu Pukki
Cristiano Ronaldo
SB Nation

Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City

Manchester United once again won in spite of themselves, and it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals that did the job on Saturday. As ugly as the football is, it is still a win that comes with a lot at stake. The rest of the league hasn’t had too much trouble figuring out United, and the latest injuries to Fred and Scott McTominay have just made a bad midfield situation much worse. If Norwich can exploit it you can bet that Liverpool certainly will. Shaw likely out for some extra time as well, and Cavani just a passenger at this point. United are thin, and they need to get key performances from players that haven’t been able to get going consistently all season. But Norwich showed at least one avenue of doing so.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their “deepest sadness” at the passing of their newborn in a statement released on Monday evening.The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, her brother sadly died.Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.A club statement...
BBC

Fulham 3-0 Preston North End: Whites clinch Premier League return

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic's double took his season's tally to 40 goals. The Serbian striker netted twice in the first half, sandwiching an eye-catching strike by teenager Fabio Carvalho. Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick by Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen - but it...
BBC

Premier League reaction after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

"For Man Utd fans this is not new. This has been going on since Sir Alex Ferguson left. "SAF is still very involved at Man Utd and, for what my opinion is worth, I think that is part of the problem. He shouldn't be there. They don't have a clean sweep.
BBC

Burton Albion 2-0 Rotherham United

Rotherham's push for automatic promotion suffered another blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and John Brayford secured a deserved victory for the Brewers. Goalless in five matches coming into the game, Burton took just three minutes to open the scoring against the Millers. A...
