CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School speech and debate team took second place in the state championship 4A sweepstakes. The team competed in the Wyoming State Tournament hosted in Riverton on March 10-12. Students took home individual awards throughout the weekend, as well. Rachel West was the state champion in Poetry, with Dani Schulz placing fourth in the debate category. ...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 27 DAYS AGO