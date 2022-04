The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is looking to make another change to Providence’s waterfront space with the addition of a $4-million food and drink pavilion. Details so far are sparse, as district leaders still need to find an operator and work out the design. But the idea is to bring year-round food service to Innovation District Park, the seven acres on both sides of the Providence River Pedestrian Bridge. The pavilion would take up about 4,000 square feet. Funding...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 42 MINUTES AGO