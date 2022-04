Why do we still wear masks today? After all, most people we know have been vaccinated, so why be so cautious?. Unfortunately, there are still those people who refuse to be vaccinated and who could transmit COVID-19 to us in just a simple sneeze, cough or touch. COVID-19 is airborne, and despite vaccination efforts, it is still a dangerous virus that has no mercy on the most vulnerable members of our community.

