“Pink,” everyone intoned. “Everything is pink.” Pink drinks, pink napkins, even pink tortillas. Pink, pink, pink. But no one really captured the atmosphere and experience of going to a restaurant created by Gabriela Bucio, an Austin entrepreneur whose mini empire of local eateries has thrived during the pandemic. No one told me the pink wasn’t obnoxious. No one told me to look out for the sly humor evident in neon signs proclaiming TACO DIRTY TO ME or DAME MÁS CAFEÍNA (a reference to the Daddy Yankee song “Gasolina”). No one told me I’d love the music so much I’d want to either dance or throw gritos.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO