ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Home goods retailer Bed Bath Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock has collapsed on its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings massive shortfall. The former high-flying meme stock blamed the lack of inventory and rising supply chain costs as the key headwinds that spoiled the party. Freight and shipping costs inflation also hit margins by 170 bps.  Its buybuy Baby subsidiary did manage to deliver on its $1.4 billion 2021 sales goal. Management presented a gloomy picture of devastating macroeconomic headwinds ranging from the ravaged global supply chain , ongoing effects from the Omicron variant, skyrocketing inflation , rising interest rates, geopolitical strife and uncertainty having an impact on consumer confidence and hurting sales. Shares received a momentary glimmer of hope when they spiked up to a high of $28.78 on news of activist investor and 9.8% beneficial owner Ryan Cohen’s RC Ventures entering into a cooperation agreement to gain three board seats and joining a Strategy Committee to explore strategic alternatives to unlock value. However, that pop was short-lived as shares collapsed to $15.74 on its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings release. The new Board of Directors will temporarily expand to 14 members following its Annual Meeting. Prudent investors seeking to gain exposure ahead of a rebound can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Q4 FY Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

On April 13, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results for the quarter ending February 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.92) excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.03), a (-$0.95) miss. The Company blamed shortfalls on supply chain challenges. Revenues fell (-21.7%) year-over-year (YoY) to $2.05 billion, missing consensus analyst estimates for $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton commented, “We are disappointed that our sales and gross margin performance does not reflect our team's hard work and execution against both strategic and transformation efforts in 2021.  Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business. The lack of available inventory to sell proved to be a continuing impediment to sales through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into the early part of fiscal 2022.  Specifically, despite our overall inventory levels, product in transit, not available for sale or held at port remained abnormally high, particularly in key items.  We estimate an impact of approximately $175 million to our fourth-quarter sales, or a high-single digit deficit, as a result of a lack of in-stock availability in our Bed Bath banner."

CEO Commentary

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Britton set the tone with the disappointing performance placing blame mostly on rising supply chain costs leading to a shortage of inventory. Their not-available-to-sell inventory remained around 30% across key categories despite the Company’s initial projections to return to normal in Q4. Major items that were promoted in advertisements become out-of-stock quickly. He painted a gloomy narrative of extraordinary macroeconomic conditions including the derailing of the global supply chain, continued effects from COVID, inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions impacting consumer behavior.  Rising supply chain costs led to Q4 2021 comparable sales of (-12%) and adjusted gross margins of 28.8%. February 2022 industry trends continued to worsen due to macro market volatility. Escalating freight and shipping costs cut into margins, which would have been 32.4%. The Company initiated remodeling 131 stores and completed 80 stores while closing down over 200 underperforming stores. Key focus areas for the year will be inventory, pricing, and traffic. The Company also plans to launch a new loyalty program this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIuPV_0fCFJtaf00

BBBY Opportunistic Pullback Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for BBBY stock. The weekly rifle chart bottomed out on earnings at the $15.74 Fibonacci (fib) level . The weekly rifle chart uptrend stalled as shares dropped sharply on the earnings. The weekly 50-period moving average (MA) resistance sits at $21.66. The weekly 5-period MA is sloping down at $20.86 as 15-period MA flattens at $17.42. The weekly 200-period MA sits at $16.91. The weekly  stochastic peaked and is crossing back down at the 50-band. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on a breakout above $18.04. The daily rifle chart has a downtrend with a falling 5-period MA at $18.36 and 50-period MA at $19.20. The daily 200-period MA resistance is at $20.64 and 15-period MA is falling at $21.48. The daily lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $15.20. The daily stochastic is smothered under the 10-band as it attempts to cross back up. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $15.74 fib, $$14.88, $13.75 fib, $12.84 fib, $12.39, $11.78 fib, $10.92 fib, and the $9.99 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $21.06 fib level to the $27.54 fib level.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop's Ryan Cohen enter cooperation agreement

Bed Bath & Beyond has entered into a cooperation agreement with GameStop chairman and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen after his investment firm, RC Ventures, acquired 9.8% of the retailer's outstanding shares earlier this month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 22.59 +0.49 +2.22%. Bed...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond and The Honest Company Moved the Nasdaq Friday

Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed on a deal with an activist investor. The Honest Company's shares swooned after its latest quarterly report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond gives activist investor Cohen three board seats

March 25 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) said on Friday it appointed three new directors to its board as part of its settlement with GameStop's (GME.N) Ryan Cohen, weeks after the billionaire investor pushed for changes at the home goods retailer. Shares of New Jersey-based Bed Bath &...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Board Of Directors#Stock#Inflation#Buybuy Baby#Omicron#Rc Ventures#A Strategy Committee
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Kicked Off Its Biggest Home Sale of the Year — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to home essentials, you already know Bed Bath and Beyond is your one-stop shop to spruce up any room in your space. But when it comes to home sales, there are few savings events quite as incredible as the retailer’s big home event, a site-wide sale that slashes prices on everything from curtains to comforters and candles to chandeliers up to 25 percent off.
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Motley Fool

Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years

Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Nio, Honest Company and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Cannabis stocks – Shares of marijuana producers are extending a Thursday rally in the premarket, following an industry publication's report that the House will vote for a second time next week to legalize cannabis at the federal level. The House passed such a bill in 2020, but the Senate did not follow suit. Tilray (TLRY) surged 14.1% in the premarket, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumped 10.2%, Sundial Growers (SNDL) soared 12% and Canopy Growth (CGC) rallied 9.6%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Bed Bath & Beyond Reaches Deal With Investor Cohen, Appoints Three Directors

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond said on Friday it appointed three new directors to its board as part of its settlement with Ryan Cohen, weeks after the billionaire investor pushed for strategic alternatives at the home goods retailer. Shares of New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond jumped about 7%...
BUSINESS
The Staten Island Advance

Can struggling Bed Bath & Beyond make a comeback?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sometime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond changed. Reducing the number of products it carried in-store and shifting its focus to a collection of small private-label brands, the corporation, best known for its deal-driven, never-expiring direct mail coupon program, suddenly started to struggle -- even as the entire world redecorated their home and purchased tons of new kitchen gadgets and appliances. Many stores closed as a result – including the Tottenville location -- and supply chain issues around holiday time proved damaging.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy