National Corvette Museum to add education gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky says it’s adding an education gallery that will feature artifacts and interactive technology to share the brand’s story.

Construction of the 2,000-square-foot gallery is set to begin in late May, museum officials said. The gallery is scheduled to open late this year or in early 2023 at the Bowling Green-based museum.

“This new gallery will educate, engage and entertain our guests,” said Sharon Brawner, the museum’s president and CEO.

The gallery will provide a state-of-the-art educational experience geared toward the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts, the museum said.

“The new education gallery will be designed for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring artifacts and interactive technology celebrating the unique story of Corvette,” said museum educator Deb Howard.

The project was made possible through the generosity of donors Tim and Melanie McMichael of Gypsum, Colorado, the museum said.

