ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

National Corvette Museum to add education gallery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky says it’s adding an education gallery that will feature artifacts and interactive technology to share the brand’s story.

Construction of the 2,000-square-foot gallery is set to begin in late May, museum officials said. The gallery is scheduled to open late this year or in early 2023 at the Bowling Green-based museum.

“This new gallery will educate, engage and entertain our guests,” said Sharon Brawner, the museum’s president and CEO.

The gallery will provide a state-of-the-art educational experience geared toward the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts, the museum said.

“The new education gallery will be designed for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring artifacts and interactive technology celebrating the unique story of Corvette,” said museum educator Deb Howard.

The project was made possible through the generosity of donors Tim and Melanie McMichael of Gypsum, Colorado, the museum said.

.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

PHOTO GALLERY: National Puppy Day 2022

According to the National Day Calendar, National Puppy Day is a day to celebrate the love and affection puppies bring to our lives. This day is also known to bring awareness to puppies in animal shelters and to educate people about puppy mills across the country. Check out the photos...
PETS
KAAL-TV

Sweet Reads continuing to add collections to rotating museum

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Sweet Reads bookstore in Austin once held the world's largest Berenstain Bears collection, but once that closed the owner decided to add something new. bookstore. Once the Berenstain Bears collection was packed up and sent back to the owner, she got to work to bring in a rotating museum called the Sweet Collections.
AUSTIN, MN
CarBuzz.com

The Story Of The King's Lincoln Continental Is Classic Elvis

It has been 100 years since Henry Ford's wife convinced him to buy Lincoln, ensuring the brand's survival. To celebrate, Lincoln is doing a bunch of interesting activities leading up to a big announcement, which will likely be its first EV. This month's celebration is happening at the New York...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Bowling Green, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Gallery: It’s National Co Worker Appreciation Day

If we are lucky we have that one special work friend that you can always go to through thick and thin. The boss is acting like an idiot? You can confide in her. Have a great idea! She will encourage you to run with it and not take the credit. I have a few here at the radio station, you know who you are.
CELEBRATIONS
WHIO Dayton

British Museum to remove Sackler name from galleries

LONDON — (AP) — The British Museum will remove the Sackler name from galleries, rooms and endowments following global outrage over the role the family played in the opioid crisis. The museum is the latest cultural institution to cut ties with the Sacklers. The Sackler name has been...
MUSEUMS
MotorAuthority

Rita Hayworth's 1941 Lincoln Continental up for auction

A 1941 Lincoln Continental coupe owned by Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth is headed to auction via a Worldwide Auctioneers sale scheduled for April 23. Hayworth was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the prewar period, appearing in movies like "The Lady from Shanghai" and "My Gal Sal." The Continental was a 24th birthday gift from Orson Welles, who delivered the car to Hayworth on a movie set in Georgia, according to the auction listing. The two were married soon after.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Art#Corvette#Ap
The Associated Press

Lincoln Birthplace seeks volunteers for Park Care Day

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is seeking volunteers for its first Park Care Day. The volunteer day is being held April 30 at the Lincoln boyhood home site at Knob Creek, the park said in a statement. There will be a variety of projects for volunteers to work on including planting an interpretive garden at Knob Creek.
HODGENVILLE, KY
Top Speed

Fastest American Car - gallery

This is the Sorceress, a 5000 hp streetable drag racing monster based on a 1984 Hurst Olds. The man behind it? Meet Rod Tschiggfrie (Xrod), who is the owner and designer of this truly astonishing creation. Rod has owned the car since it new, i.e 1984 when he first drove...
CARS
The Associated Press

Egypt collector preserves hundreds of classic cars

CAIRO (AP) — The past frequently collides with the present in Cairo, with traffic snarling next to ancient sites. Cars in the city can take a beating — between soaring temperatures, insidious desert dust and the crowded streets. Classic models are not uncommon, but they often languish in dusty alleys or garages. One man, however, has decided to try to preserve a slice of Egypt’s four-wheeled history.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy